What’s the best frozen pizza?

The last thing college students want to do is spend a lot of money going out to eat or a lot of time making their own meals. A great solution for students is frozen pizza. But what frozen pizza provides the best bang for your buck?

Jack’s- $2.59

COLE: This pizza is what you would expect from the cheapest frozen pizza available at the store. Everything about the pizza was average. It was incredibly thin and did not satisfy my hunger, but it was a fantastic value for the price.

Rating: 3.5/5

HALEY: This pizza, while thinner than cardboard, was surprisingly good. At the cheapest price, I’d expected flavor short of Chuck E Cheese pizza. Don’t get me wrong, this pizza is not going to fill you up, but it’s crunchy, flakey and flavored the way pizza should be. I recommend up to two people could share it for such a low price.

Rating: 4/5

Red Baron- $3.00

COLE: This pizza provided the best value of all. It had the best cheese blend, which made it stand out from the other pizzas. Due to the delicious taste and low price, this was the best pizza of the night.

Rating: 4.5/5

HALEY: While the distinct flavor of the cheese didn’t appeal to me, I can see why someone would want to buy this pizza. It had a crunchy crust, and sauce proportionate to the cheese. For the price, This pizza gets you a decent bang for your buck. You’ll probably also feel satisfyingly full after.

Rating: 4/5

Digiorno- $7.00

COLE: This was the best tasting pizza on the table, but also by far the most expensive. It most closely resembled a pizza you could order at an actual pizza place. I am not a fan of stuffed crust, so it did not do anything for me. Despite it being the best pizza, it was not worth the high price tag.

Rating: 4/5

HALEY: This was certainly the most expensive pizza. While the stuffed crust was indisputably amazing, the entire crust itself was soft and flimsy, almost chewy. Maybe it’s a preference, but I prefer soft cheese and a crunchy crust. Overall, this pizza was satisfying but not overwhelmingly better than the others, as it should have been for almost triple the price of most.

Rating: 3/5

Tombstone- $4.29

COLE: This pizza was awful. It bent in the oven and therefore cooked strangely. The middle of the pizza had cheese that was barely melted and the edges plus the bottom were burnt. This pizza was not even worth eating.

Rating: 1.5/5

HALEY: Pizza is supposed to cook flat, right? Someone should tell that to the Tombstone pizza company. This pizza made a bowl shape in the oven, resulting in a grease lake in the middle and dry, burnt edges. At it’s price, you could almost get two Jack’s pizzas instead. Let’s just say I know why they call this Tombstone pizza; it may be your last meal.

Rating: 2.5/5