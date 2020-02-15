Writing as a community

Whether it’s poems, short stories, lyrics, or scripts, WritehouseInk is a campus organization dedicated to putting pen to paper.

Writehouse Ink. is a resource and a community of writers who aims to create a safe space for its members.

The organization itself is a resource for writers because it has editing workshops and opportunities during meetings to present the work of fellow Writehouse members.

“I really believe in facilitating an atmosphere where writing is possible, where writing is comfortable,” said JoAnna Holley, a sophomore English secondary education major and executive of the organization.

Despite not having as many members as the past, Writehouse Ink. is still striving to build a greater writing community.

“We got a few people from the Activity’s Fair this semester, but we’re still in the building part,” said Holley. “I think the more we get together the more we write, the more we learn about each other, that’s going to be when the community really starts.”

There are around five active members who attend weekly meetings this semester. Members are and encouraged to share the prose, lyrics, poetry or any formal writing.

To switch things up, every week Writehouse Ink rotates what they will focus on during their meeting times. The rotations include writing, editing workshops and sharing their work amongst peers.