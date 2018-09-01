My dreams are scarred

During my time in the hospital, doctors had inserted a tube into my left side right under my armpit. It was connected to a medical pump that inflated my lung after I had the surgery. For my entire stay, that tube lodged in my side, and became a part of me. It breathed when I breathed and it moved when I moved.

At the end of the 14-night excursion, the doctors came to my room to remove the tube. When they had removed all the surrounding tape, they put their hands on the tube and POP! the tube had left the building.

This tube was my ball and chain. It had kept me trapped inside the hospital, forcing me to spend my summer months in the air conditioning, avoiding the sparkles and warmth of the sun.

I entered life differently after I was freed. I could literally breathe better but the scars that lay on my body — the scars from the tube — gave me a frightening realization that I will have to carry for the rest of my life: I will never accomplish my dream of becoming an underwear model.