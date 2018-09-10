Students and faculty impact beyond the Hilltop

Preparing students for future careers should go beyond the brick and mortar.

Prior to recently passed Illinois House Bill 4643, patients were required to visit a physician and get a referral to a physical therapist. But now patients can have direct access to their physical therapist without a physician’s diagnosis.

In the past few years, students and faculty from Bradley’s physical therapy department have been “front and center” in lobbying for the passage of this bill.

The bill allows a much more efficient process from a patient’s standpoint, according to Steven Tippett, chair of the department of physical therapy and health science.