Column: The best time of the year

While many people argue that they enjoy the warmer weather and longer days, I am here to say one thing – fall is the best season, and it’s not even a close contest.

One of the biggest advantages of fall is the holidays. Halloween and Thanksgiving are a difficult duo to beat.

While the celebration of Halloween may have changed from trick-or-treating as a child to going to costume parties as a young adult, the original concept remains the same: having fun.

This is the time of year when people may spend their free time making elaborate jack-o’-lanterns, hosting huge bonfires, pulling funny pranks or even visiting haunted houses. The opportunities are endless.

And while Halloween is a blast, we haven’t even gotten to the better of the two holidays. Thanksgiving is unmatched. Who doesn’t like food? And by food, I mean heaps of it.

Thanksgiving is one of the few family gatherings that can actually be enjoyed. While your relatives are pointlessly arguing about politics or embarrassing you in front of your significant other at the table, you can continue ignoring it all and refill your plate.

Very few things top digging into that succulent oven-roasted turkey, gravy-covered mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce and whatever else it takes to fill your belly.

This is the holiday of champions.

Another advantage of the fall is the weather. Yes, it may seem a little chilly in the air when its only in the 40s or 50s, but that’s what makes it great.

No longer will you have to deal with walking across Olin Quad only to be sweating and feeling sticky by the time you sit down for class during the warmer months. Nor will you have to walk through poorly shoveled walkways of snow in the freezing temperatures of the winter. And you won’t have to deal with the constant rain and pollen-filled air that comes with the spring.

Fall falls (pun intended) into the perfect weather medium that the other seasons cannot.

With colder weather comes warmer clothes as well. You can now don your favorite quarter-zip pullovers from Patagonia. It’s time to put on those jean jackets.

Fashion tends to break out during the fall, as students begin to wear more than just a T-shirt and shorts. Now, there’s a plethora to choose from. Someone can be wearing a beanie, scarf, shirt, jacket, khakis and boots all at the same time; the weather accommodates for it.

And on top of the holidays, weather and clothing, who can forget about the sports? The MLB is in the postseason, the NFL and NHL have been thriving, and the NBA has just begun. No other time of the year will you have the opportunity to take in these many sports.

So haters, you can enjoy your hot summers, cold winters and rainy springs. I’ll enjoy digging into a fat turkey and watching the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day