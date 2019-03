Bradley given 15 seed and will play Michigan State

Bradley received a 15 seed in the NCAA tournament Sunday. The seeding sets up a matchup against No. 2 Michigan State on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Missouri Valley champion Braves will play the Big Ten champion Spartans, who come in with a 28-6 record, at Wells Fargo Arena.

Bradley will play in its first NCAA tournament since making it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2006.

The winner of the game will advance to play the winner of No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Minnesota.