Rapid Reactions: Bradley’s no mercy offense downs the Salukis on senior night

Darius Hannah slam dunk against Illinois State, Photo by Rodrigo Perez

In a night full of emotions, Bradley men’s basketball made sure to make their senior night one to remember. Defeating Southern Illinois 86-67, the Braves did it with their senior members stepping up for a good old fashioned Bradley victory.

Runs and defense

After a rock fight against Illinois State last weekend, the Braves were left hungry. After the Salukis sank a three to start the matchup, Bradley responded with a 13-0 run, with senior Darius Hannah and senior Duke Deen leading the offense into the first media timeout.

After the timeout, Southern Illinois brought it within two points, knocking down two consecutive treys as the Braves started to cool down.

Salukis hang on

The Salukis had a lot on the line against the Braves as the fourth seed in the MVC, and it was evident as Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins and his bench were loud, giving the Salukis something to hang on to.

Southern Illinois hung on in the first half thanks to their precise passing that resulted in seven assists. Still, Bradley took advantage of Southern Illinois’ nine turnovers, which gave the Braves 22 points in the first half.

No mercy offense

Heading into the locker room with a 37-27 lead, the Braves got just what they needed to get the ball rolling in the second half, as they opened up with a graduate senior Malevy Leons dunk. Getting a hot start early on, Bradley never really cooled down.

Even as the Salukis tried to string together a couple of shots for a run, the Braves were just too hot to handle. Going on a 18-3 run midway through the half, Bradley was making big plays on both sides of the court.

Hannah served as the main orchestrator, dealing 22 points of damage, while Leons and junior Connor Hickman made their mark with 16 and 17 points, respectively. The Braves make one more stop before they head to St. Louis, as a good test against Drake follows.

Check back on Friday for the full story with quotes from Hannah, Leons and Deen.