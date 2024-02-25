Rapid Reactions: Braves grind out win over rivals

Connor Hickman dribbles up the court. Photo by Rodrigo Perez

Although Bradley men’s basketball (20-9, 12-6 MVC) scored their lowest amount of points this season and shot their lowest percentages of the year, the Braves still pulled out a 48-45 win over Illinois State on Saturday at Carver Arena. The I-74 rivals combined for the lowest-scoring game in the MVC this season and Bradley snapped ISU’s three-game winning streak.

First half deadlock

The Braves turned in their lowest first-half scoring effort of the season, shooting just 30% from the field and 2-15 from three. ISU had similar struggles and the game was tied at 21 after one period.

Bradley had the open looks, but the shots wouldn’t fall. Senior guard Duke Deen, fresh off a 35-point showing versus Missouri State, shot just 3-8, and leading scorer Connor Hickman shot just 2-7. Graduate forward Malevy Leons and Christian Davis both came up empty in the half, shooting 0-3 and 0-4, respectively.

Stingy Braves D

Nothing was easy for either team in this one, as Bradley held ISU to 28.3% shooting and a nearly nine-minute scoring drought in the second half.

Senior Connor Linke provided huge minutes off the bench for the Braves, securing eight rebounds in a season-high 16 minutes of action. He was able to match up with the three bigs of the Redbirds – Myles Foster, Kendall Lewis and Chase Walker – not allowing them any easy layups or back downs into the paint.

Glass cleaners

The Redbirds came into the game as the MVC’s leaders in offensive rebounds, and they showed it on Saturday. ISU grabbed 46 boards, with 15 coming on the offensive end. Yet, they only came up with nine second-chance points.

Bradley started the game in a 6-0 hole on the offensive glass, but tied the Redbirds the rest of the way. The Braves shot 8-27 in both halves, marking their worst shooting performance this season (29.6%), but every Brave who got in the game scored. That parity up and down the lineup has been a key to a lot of Bradley wins this season, and it’ll be a key to their success at Arch Madness.

Check back later for the rest of the story and quotes from the teams.