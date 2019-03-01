Shadid shines as baseball shows off at the Saf Dirt Classic

Despite rainouts and schedule conflicts that altered its trip to Tennessee, the Bradley baseball team won two of three games over the weekend. Senior Andy Shadid earned the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for securing both wins in walk-off fashion.

In a 5-3 win against Austin Peay on Thursday, Shadid led the way with a game winning 2-out, 2-run single in the 10th inning.

Junior Dan Bolt started the scoring for the Braves with a solo home run in the second inning, his second of the year. Senior Nick McMurray’s bunt single supplied the team with additional offensive support along with sophomore Eli Rawlinson’s second home run of the year.

Due to rainouts on Friday and Saturday, Bradley did not play its scheduled games against Belmont and Lipscomb.

The Braves resumed action in a double header versus Middle Tennessee on Sunday. Middle Tennessee scored first in the bottom of the fifth and Bradley could not generate any chances to score for the rest of the game.

The Braves fell 1-0 in the first game despite senior starting pitcher Mitch Janssen’s efficient four innings, striking out six batters and not allowing any runs.

In their second game, the Braves and Blue Raiders scored in the second and third innings, respectively, to tie the game 1-1. The game remained tied until the 10th inning when Andy Shadid hit a tripled, ran in his brother, junior Luke Shadid, and gave the Braves a 2-1 win.

“I’m feeling pretty good [at the plate],” Andy Shadid said. “I was struggling in the beginning of those games, but I was fouling the balls off and I knew I was right on it … it was just a matter of time before I connected on one.”

Head coach Elvis Dominguez spoke on the success of the senior, who has seven hits on the season.

“He is a gamer,” Dominguez said. “There are not many guys I want up there with the game on the line. I’m just glad he is on our ball club and not the other.”

Andy Shadid’s initial reaction to being named MVC Player of the Week for his first time was focused more on giving credit to his teammates and the collective effort they put in for his success.

“I am kind of shocked,” Shadid said. “I can’t take all the credit and I did not win those games by myself. I could not have done that without the help of my teammates and coaches. I am just happy we won.”

The Braves will take a three game road trip to play the University of Texas at San Antonio this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight.