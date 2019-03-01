Tennis off to historical start this spring: Individual accolades stack up after two wins

The Bradley tennis team finished a four-match home stand this past weekend and captured two victories against Western Illinois and Chicago State. The two wins mark the first time in program history the team has won eight of its first ten matches.

The Braves opened the weekend on Saturday with a 4­0 win over Western Illinois. They clinched the doubles point before singles play began, only losing three sets in the process.

Sophomore Sandra Maletin, freshman Bozana Lojpur and freshman Nikki Perlwitz picked up the other three points in their singles matches.

On Sunday, Bradley finished the weekend with a 6­1 victory over Chicago State. Similar to Saturday, the Braves won the doubles point, but this time by a closer margin. They dominated the singles matches by picking up the other five points and losing only one.

“Focus and energy on our part certainly made a big difference [this weekend],” head coach Matt Tyler said. “We finally hit our stride in our doubles play which is always critical.”

There were stand out performances from the doubles team of Lojpur and senior Malini Wijesinghe and from Maletin for her singles play.

Together Lojpur and Wijesinghe both won their doubles matches and posted a 3­0 weekend record between each other in singles. Maletin also swept her singles matches over the weekend.

They all earned conference recognition, with Lojpur and Wijesignhe earning Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week and Maletin earning Singles Player of the Week.

After her win against Chicago State’s Katarina Drazic, Wijesinghe moved up to second in the Bradley tennis all-time combined wins list, surpassing former teammate Ashley Thai, with 122 singles and doubles wins.

“I’m happy to be able to say that I’m up there and close to that record,” Wijesinghe said. “But it doesn’t really change much about how I feel about my tennis game. My tennis game was the same before [reaching second all time].”

As for the historic start, Wijesinghe said the team considered chemistry an apparent strength, an aspect she has pointed to in the past.

“We all really enjoy each other,” Wijesinghe said. “There is a new sense of purpose behind playing when you really care about the people you are playing for. I always do better in the spring season because caring for your team adds a new dimension to college tennis.”

Tyler said that besides the team’s hard work, the keys to the memorable spring start are straightforward.

“Terrific team atmosphere first and foremost,” Tyler said. “This is one of the most cohesive teams that I have ever coached. Everybody is working hard together. It’s a really fun environment to be a part of.”

The Braves play at noon today in Kentucky and are facing off against Murray State.