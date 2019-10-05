Back on that (coffee) grind

Coffee: easily one of the most beloved beverages in America. It is the liquid gold that helps us make it through our busy lives day-by-day, cup-by-cup. It’s no surprise that there’s a day dedicated to celebrating this popular drink.

National Coffee Day occurred this past week on Sept. 29, and stores around the nation held sales tailored to their coffee consumers. The celebration of this day sparks a conversation about caffeine and how it affects people, making some wonder why others choose to drink coffee and making me wonder why you may not already.

The day dedicated to coffee is thought to have been created as a reminder to get back on that work and coffee grind after summer, and it definitely caught my attention. There are innumerable ways coffee can be personalized for each consumer. That is why coffee continually draws the attention of large audiences, including myself.

Actually, according to the coffee website, e-importz.com, over 50 percent of Americans consume coffee daily, and the average consumer has 3.1 cups. I am definitely a part of that average.

Though some may consider this drink to be an addiction due to its caffeine content, I consider coffee to be part of a delightful pastime. I go on “coffee dates” frequently. I can get coffee with friends, family or even by myself, and it is always enjoyable.

Coffee can also be part of any occasion and consumed at any time, day or night. Those not hooked on the high coffee provides are truly missing out, but they exist, shockingly.

Having not finished a cup of coffee over the past five years, JP Shaughnessy, a senior middle school social studies major, is not a fan.

“I do not enjoy the taste of coffee. It’s bitter. It also costs money. I do not like burning my tongue, and caffeine can also mess with your brain. I kind of don’t like how you need it to wake up. Once I’m up, I’m up. It’s just a matter of if I’m alert,” said Shaughnessy.

Although he still consumes caffeine daily to stay alert, Shaughnessy decided to use alternatives to drinking coffee like “protein powder or pre-workout.”

He is not completely skeptical about coffee’s actual effects, though.

“I’ve seen some stuff saying caffeine can help kick-start your metabolism, so it actually helps you lose weight,” Shaughnessy said. “In a way, coffee can be healthy, but I don’t like the potentially addictive nature of it.”

Though Shaughnessy does not enjoy drinking coffee, he does consume caffeine daily to function properly, as most people do.

As we move away from our summer vacation and towards the fall, going back to work and school, Americans will continue to rely on coffee in their everyday lives. If coffee is not your cup of tea, there are always alternatives to stay strong on that grind and espresso yourself.