Fallin’ for autumn

Fall, autumn or harvest season: No matter how you refer to it, this season is by far the best time of year—even in Peoria.

As an October baby, I must admit that I’m a little biased. But fall is also the season where the leaves change from a simple green to beautiful arrays of color, stores feature pumpkin-scented everything, corn on the cob is ready to be eaten, football games are always on, pumpkins are carved and corn mazes beckon. What other season can compete with that?

Although this time of year is stressful for high school seniors finishing up those college essays or to anyone taking midterms, finding a break from school or work to enjoy some seasonal activities around town is a must.

Whether you just moved to Peoria for college or you have lived here your entire life, there is always something to do during the fall season in and around Central Illinois.

If you would like to get off campus and experience various seasonal activities all in one place, you should check out Tanners Orchard. Located only 33 minutes from campus, Tanners can fulfill many activities on your seasonal bucket list while providing some strong fall vibes. This fall wonderland offers apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, apple cider donuts, caramel apples and more. During my first fall here in Peoria, I quickly learned about its popularity⁠—especially within the Bradley community.

Perhaps the biggest fall event in the area, though, is the Morton Pumpkin Festival. This annual four-day festival is held in Morton, Illinois, the pumpkin capital of the world. They have different pumpkin contests, a carnival, playgrounds for kids, live music, food and some really delicious pumpkin flavored soft serve ice cream. Although this event has already passed, it’s always something to keep in mind for next year.

If you cannot seem to get off campus but still want to get into the seasonal mood, both Stacks, located in the Cullom-Davis Library, as well as the P.O.D carry three of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks: pumpkin spice lattes, salted caramel mochas and iced maple pecan lattes.

I encourage all Peorians, new or old, to enjoy and take advantage of this season and the events it brings to the community.