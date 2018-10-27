Scary POD Prices!

We all know that feeling. It’s a dark and stormy night. You are hungry, struggling to find that warmth in your life. You are weak, bones are shrinking, feeling like the frosty hand of death is about to grip you and pull you into the darkness. You want something to eat, but all is closed on campus at this late hour. Suddenly, you see a sanctuary!

It’s Provisions on Demand! Thank goodness! You run in overjoyed to grab some snacks and take them to the register. All items are scanned, and you are so relieved that you will eat tonight. Then the final price appears on the screen: $30.85.

WHAT? How can this be? You only bought six items! This sanctuary of food has turned into a money pit in hell.

Let’s take a look at some of the scary prices you can encounter when you hit up the POD this spooky season.

A box of Life cereal is $5.69.

No cereal this small in quantity should be this expensive. This doubles the $2.85 price found at a Dollar Store. I may be hungry, but I would rather steal a cereal dispenser from the Geisert dining hall and get caught than pay nearly six dollars for this. They may call this a box of Life, but it’s sucking mine right out of my wallet. It’s the dementor of the POD.

A box of Chicken in a Biskit is $5.19.

What even is this? Why are these crackers so expensive? Does it come with a complimentary bottle of wine and a cheese tray? I don’t understand this food and considering the shelves are packed with these boxes, I’m assuming it’s not very popular. But they keep popping up everywhere, and soon they will consume the entire shelf like the gremlins they are. Be warned and stay away from these chicks.

A bag of Lays BBQ Chips is $4.29.

Now I understand that when something has a high demand, the prices will increase. In this case, a lot of people like these BBQ chips, but the bag is not big enough to warrant a price above $3.50. What are they trying to hide? What aren’t they telling us about these chips? This is “Bermuda Triangle” scary.

50 oz. of Tide detergent is $10.59.

This is one of the most expensive items in the store. It’s probably worth it to walk across the street to Campus Town and buy a 100-ounce bottle for the same amount of money. This one really blows me away. It’s like the first time I watched “Halloween” and freaked out when they shot Michael Myers off a roof and he just disappeared. Not even funny.

The overly expensive prices are out there, just like Mike. Don’t let your wallet fall victim to them!