Cafe off campus connects with communities

While Peoria is home to droves of coffee shops, many of the surrounding communities also hold their own caffeine havens.

One in particular, Eli’s Coffee Shop, is focusing on growing its brand in smaller towns and getting to know its communities, according to owner Rachel Berchtold.

“I really feel like the biggest thing [that is] crucial in our success in a small town has been our loyalty to our customers,” Berchtold said. “In [the] Morton [location], [Eli’s] has been there for 10-plus years, so there are [known] faces every day.”

Eli’s has three locations, including Morton, Tremont and Metamora. For Berchtold, she said she believes treating employees well is the key to keeping satisfied customers coming back, no matter where they’re from.

“I just genuinely feel like, with my employees, if I’m treating them well with dignity and respect, they’re going to be so much happier and more willing to engage with customers when they come in and really show them a lot of love,” Berchtold said.

In addition to several different types of coffee and tea, customers can order bakery and deli items as well.

“We do all of our own baking from scratch at the Tremont location for all three other [locations],” Berchtold said. “I think our bakery really shines.”

Berchtold said the staff also makes special treats to celebrate holidays, most recently being Valentine’s Day.

“We sat down, my bakers and I, and planned out some fun ideas and different things and how we can package it a little bit differently to spruce it up a bit,” Berchtold said. “People like to come in to see what’s new.”

The original owner, Katie Vandenberg, hired Berchtold in 2010, and after some time, Berchtold wanted more responsibility as she became more personally involved with the company. In 2015, Berchtold said she purchased a share of the business and became managing owner.

“From day one at Eli’s in Morton, I just loved the atmosphere that was created,” Berchtold said. “I just love everything that it stood for and how Katie treated people when they came through the door. There’s something great about being able to hand people a cup of coffee and [knowing] their day is getting a little bit better, so it was something I wanted to be involved long-term.”

Students itching for an Eli’s caffeine fix will have to make the trip off campus, however, because Berchtold said there are no plans to open a branch of Eli’s Coffee Shop in Peoria.

“You’re not going to find Eli’s in downtown Peoria anytime soon,” Berchtold said. “We love our small community … People need good coffee here, and they need good conversation and a place to connect with their peers.”

Eli’s Coffee Shop all three locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.