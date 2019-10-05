A jam-packed week of homecoming

Finalists for homecoming king and queen were announced at yesterday’s homecoming pageant. Photo by Haley Johnson

Homecoming Week has begun at Bradley, and several events have already taken place. On Sept. 27, students braved a torrential downpour to attend the Painting of the Lydias in the basement of Markin Recreation Center. The winner will be revealed at the Lighting of the “B,” and awarded a free pizza party.

This Tuesday, ACBU hosted trivia night in the Alumni Center. More than 15 teams were asked five rounds of questions on topics ranging from Bradley history to space to Mason Ramsey. The winner was team “Titanic Swim Team,” followed by team “Money” and “The Scout.” Prizes were given to the top five teams.

“We figured we got knocked after the first round,” one of the winners, senior special education major Rachel Romero, said. “And then they announced us in first place.”

ACBU coordinator Audrey Stower thought the event went well.

“We have four events this semester, but this one was a lot of our time and effort,” Stower said. She and her partner Abby Peterson planned the event and picked the questions.

On Wednesday, students gathered in the Markin Recreation Center basketball court to watch Bradley Bowl VII. The staff vs. student football game was two-touch, but a few players ended up on the floor and one student almost crashed through the equipment room doors during the course of play. The small space facilitated interceptions and kept the game moving briskly until the eventual staff victory.

“It was a bunch of fun,” said Alex Nguyen, a sophomore manufacturing engineering major. “A little disappointing that the students lost but they tried their hardest.”

Double political science and history major Zane Judd agreed.

“They really had us in the first half,” Judd, who played on the student team, said. “We came storming back … I think we played pretty well. Losing to full-grown adults by six; that’s not too bad.”

Yesterday, the Homecoming Pageant packed the student center ballroom.

Finalists included senior nursing majors Alexus Petrella and Allie Pesche, senior chemistry major Kayla Lippincott, senior animation major Don Stone, senior civil engineering major Rhome Apton and mechanical engineering major Nikkoh Mendoza. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at tomorrow’s soccer game.

There are still plenty of homecoming festivities yet to occur. Tonight features the annual Lighting of the “B.” At noon tomorrow, the homecoming parade will travel from Elmwood Ave. to Glenwood Ave. Homecoming Week will end with the Bradley soccer game against Drake at 7 p.m. in Shea Stadium.