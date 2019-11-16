A musical comedy made on the whim

On Friday, BBQ Kitten hosted Kittenamix, the first joint show featuring improv performances by BBQ Kitten and a capella performances by Dynamix. Photos by Katelyn Edwards.

Dynamix and Barbeque Kitten Improv were performing the first thing that came to mind throughout the night on Nov. 8. Two talents came into the mix for a different type of hilarity at Neumiller Hall.

The show consisted of music from Dynamix, comedy from BBQ Kitten and a combination of musical games. The collaboration was a first for the two student groups.

“Usually, it’s just [BBQ Kitten] because we don’t have a lot prepared, obviously.” said BBQ Kitten recruiter Susan Falk, junior theater performance major. “But they have singing, we have comedy, so how could we combine the two? Singing games.”

Falk said one of her favorite moments was during one of the games by Dynamix member Johnathan Wells, a sophomore music education major.

“My Goofy impression came out,” Wells said. “I was playing their improv game called ‘American Idol,’ where the audience gives a name to a fictional song and we have to make up a song on the spot. I loved it and everyone loved my Goofy impression.”

The executive board for both groups came together after Dynamix had reached out in interest for a collaboration. For vice president of BBQ Kitten, Laurel Burrington, it was a way to step out of the box and to have new experiences with peers at Bradley.

“I’m not a singer,” said Burrington, a junior theater performance major. “Getting [on stage] and doing a singing game, I was like, ‘No thanks.’ But [Dynamix] was getting up there, being hilarious, and doing great improv and they were also amazing at singing.”

This was the first collaboration ever for BBQ Kitten. The members of BBQ Kitten are looking forward to having more collaborations in the future.

“We were honestly surprised at how well it went considering how fast we put it all together,” Falk said. “It was just like one of those moments where we realized we can actually do this and we should do it more often.”