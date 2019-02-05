ACBU changes the spring concert scene with ‘Recess’

Graphic by Erin Martiens.

At Renaissance Coliseum three performers will take the stage in April to entertain students and the public. This is the first year there will be multiple performers instead of only one like in past years.

Andy Grammer, Jesse McCartney and T-Pain will headline the Recess at RenCo Concert put on by the Activities Council of Bradley University and will each have an hour long set.

“The main reason for having three performers was to appeal to a wide variety of Bradley students,” cinema coordinator for ACBU Dylan Pashke said. “And it was a perfect way to kick off the recess program.”

Pashke recalled how the artists were relevant in students’ younger years of growing up which was a reason for the “Recess” theme.

“There were usually no names to the concerts, but this year we gave it a name,” Pashke said. “It’s a throwback to when people were in their middle school days, hearing these artists.”

For a period of time people were guessing at who the artists may be through an interactive social media campaign, sharing elaborate clues.

“We wanted eye catching social media posts,” Pashke said. “They had real clues to it and a lot of people have come up to me asking what the clues meant and people had a lot of fun playing along with it.”

The event may take place at Bradley, but ACBU has reached out to several institutions in the Peoria community and has them involved.

“We are making this a community event and getting local radio stations together,” Pashke said.

Contrary from the Nick Jonas concert, this year’s event is a stepping stone in branding efforts from ACBU and for the future of the concert series.

Students did feel that the unlikely grouping of headliners would attract a diverse audience.

“At least two of those artists are very diverse in their music, like they are very opposite of each other,” Stroud said. “I don’t really know them that well, but everyone seems really excited so I am too.”

The event will take place April 6 and tickets are already on sale. For students, tickets will be $15 and then raised to $20 beginning Feb. 14. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and the Coliseum doors will open at 6 p.m.