Big ideas to make big impacts

John Nogaj and Aaron DeSalvio presents their winning idea BAGG in the final round of the Big Idea Competition. Photo by Katelyn Edwards

We all have ideas, but it takes a lot of time and effort to make those ideas a reality.

The final round for the Big Idea competition was Tuesday in the Peplow Pavilion. The six finalists gave 10-minute presentations of their business plan, including financial estimates, followed by a five-minute question and answer period.

“We wanted to give them an outlet for starting to think about, develop, plan, that idea, see if there’s legs so that it could launch maybe,” Ken Klotz, managing director of the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said. “And we want to give them a way so they can participate and not be scared off by some grand, big competition.”

Each presentation and business plan is scored on a set of criteria including feasibility, identification of a problem and its solution, defining a target market and professionalism.

This year’s first place winners were John Nogaj, a Bradley December 2018 graduate, and Aaron DeSalvio, a student at the University of Illinois. They received $8,000 for BAGG, a product that secures loads such as lumber in the back of a truck.

“I think this is the culmination of a lot of hard work and this has been amazing to set a goal, which has actually been two years now … and just to see this come to fruition,” DeSalvio said.

Nogaj and DeSalvio entered last year with a different idea but didn’t make it to the final round. It was through that experience that they thought of the idea for BAGG.

“Our last idea was a product made of wood, so we were hauling lumber around all the time to make the prototype for that, and while we were doing that, we had trouble securing the cargo,” DeSalvio said.

Nogaj said they were prepared for any questions the judges could ask.

“We really believe in the product,” Nogaj said. “I use it pretty much on a weekly basis when I’m hauling lumber with it. I know this product is a winner because I use it and I love it.”

The idea that came in second was DYME, a social platform for people to rent formal clothes for events such as prom, formals, and interviews. The developers received $5,000.

“We’ve been working on this business plan for about a year now and we’re just so excited to have the opportunity to be in the competition and get the word out about our business and start getting some capital to launch,” said Natalie Grande, senior marketing and entrepreneurship double major.

In third place and receiving $2,000 were the founders of Postal Patrol.

The product is a secure box for packages and mail that is accessed by a QR code. According to the group’s research, Postal Patrol would also help delivery companies by saving them time and money in the delivery process.

“There’s a lot on the line because this can definitely make or break us,” Erik Ortiz, sophomore mechanical engineering major, said. “We’re definitely nervous, but it was really exciting also.”

The Locals, a company that pairs travelers with local guides to help them experience the city’s culture, received fourth place and $1000.

“We are extremely excited to be here,” junior political science major Pierre Paul said. “This is an amazing opportunity. We worked extremely hard to get here … Realistically, all of these competitors are extremely talented and deserving of the awards.”

Fifth place and $500 went to WHIP, an app where students can find other students on their campus for a ride in an affordable way.

“I realized that almost every weekend on campus, I’m in an Uber and half the time I don’t even say a word to the driver themselves,” Justin Giordano, senior management and leadership major, said. “Uber and Lyft have been having a lot of safety issues lately.”

Giordano also wants to make a social impact by donating 20 percent of the profits to the Foundation for Underprivileged Youth, which helps young adults attend college.

Pup Date received sixth place and $500 for start-up. It is a mobile phone application geared towards people with busy lives that want the best for their pet. The app aimed to match similar dogs, so they wouldn’t be left alone for long periods of time.

“It is completely surprising and really exciting to be here with a lot of other creative minds,” Abbie Brustad, senior hospitality leadership major, said.

Other than money, students also receive professional guidance with their ventures. Both a law firm and a CPA are giving first, second and third place winners free consultation for two hours.

The Social Impact Challenge was inspired by the number of social ventures presented at the Big Idea competition and will be launch in October.

“It’s all centered around students proposing ideas that make a social impact, a positive impact on either individuals, families or the community in general,” Klotz said. “We want to harness that excitement on students as well. The hands-on participation in something worthwhile that makes an impact on the lives of others.”