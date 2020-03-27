Bradley’s CFO will leave the university in May

Pratima Gandhi, the chief financial officer, controller and treasurer of Bradley University, will leave the university on May 31 of 2020, university president Gary Roberts announced at the University Senate’s online meeting on Thursday.

Gandhi will become the chief financial officer and the vice controller for business affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Gandhi first joined Bradley University in 1993 as the chief accountant and assistant controller and was appointed as the controller of the university in 1997. Gandhi became the CFO and treasurer of the university when Gary Anna, then senior vice president for business affairs, retired in 2018.

There will not be a national search for the position, according to Roberts.

Roberts said at the senate meeting that both he and Bradley’s next president, Stephen Standifird, believe that it is important to fill Gandhi’s position with a permanent candidate as soon as possible, especially when the university is facing financial concerns.

According to Roberts, the university will face a projected $11 million operational deficit this fiscal year, at least, with the impacts of the COVID-19.

May 31 of 2020 is also the last day of Roberts as the president of Bradley University. Standifird will take the post of the president on June 1.