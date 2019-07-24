 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BUPD: Robbery at gunpoint occurred near campus

By Tony Xu on July 23, 2019

At approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, a non-Bradley affiliated victim was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of West Bradley Avenue and North Duryea Place, according to a safety alert issued by Bradley University Police Department.

BUPD’s alert details that an unknown male suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun and demanded property. After the victim handed over property, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded the victim drive him to south Peoria. The victim was uninjured.

The suspect was last seen at the intersection of South Madison Park Terrace and West Wiswall Street. The suspect was described as a 25- to 28-year-old male, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, wearing a red shirt and black pants, according to the alert.

Any witness of the incident is​ encouraged to call Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.

