Business and Engineering Convergence Center to open over the fall break

Bradley University announced its plan to move into the Business and Engineering Convergence Center this afternoon, as the building received the certificate of occupancy from the City of Peoria today.

According to an email sent to all students, the convergence center, also known as the Business and Engineering complex, will open to the faculty and staff of Foster College of Business during the week of Oct. 14 and to the faculty and staff of Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology during the week of Oct. 28.

The convergence center was originally scheduled to be open in August for the start of the fall semester. The university announced the delayed opening in late July, stating the time extension will allow more time to set up labs and other office and classroom technologies.

Classes that were affected by the delayed opening will move into the convergence center after faculty and staff become familiar with the new building, according to the email. The new class locations will be communicated through both course instructors and on Webster.

According to the email, access to the building will remain limited until further notice. Students will need to coordinate with their instructor or staff member for meetings or appointments within the building during this time.

The university will host a dedication ceremony to the Business and Engineering Convergence Center on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m., according to the university spokesperson.





