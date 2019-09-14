Campus gets a new look

A social media mural, the latest winner of Glasser Endowed Tradition and Spirit Award, was installed outside of the bookstore. Photo illustration by William Craine.

The new school year has brought many changes to Bradley. Some changes have been routine, while others were made possible by the Glasser Endowed Tradition and Spirit Award, which was created to recognize opportunities to develop campus traditions and invigorate school spirit.

1. Mural put up near the bookstore

The red mural installed this week outside of the bookstore is the latest winner of the Glasser Endowed Transition and Spirit Award, an award set up by Bradley’s previous president Joanne Glasser to recognize the opportunities to develop campus traditions and to energize the student body.

After the project was selected as the winner, Tom Gunter, director of graphic design in university marketing, spearheaded the project. The artwork was done by Bradley alumna and lettering by artist Chelsie Tamms.

The proposal for the mural was submitted by Becca Wilson, who previously worked in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Assistant vice president for enrollment management and director or enrollment marketing Tom Richmond, who was also the direct supervisor of Wilson while she was at Bradley, thinks the project is a great to promote Bradley spirits.

“I’ve already seen it becoming popular in its first week with current students taking pictures of each other,” Richmond said. “I’m also excited that the team that created the spot chose to feature a recent alum’s art.”

According to the university’s social media manager Liz Wiest, this is a good marketing opportunity for the university.

“We’re really excited about the addition of the mural to campus. The mural wall provides the Bradley family with an artistic, fun way to showcase their Bradley pride on social media and provides visitors with a memorable, branded photo opportunity,” Wiest said.

2. New sign to be placed on the corner of Main and University

According to associate vice president for marketing Renee Richardson, the sign will be installed in October as the Peoria City Council has approved the addition to the intersection.

The sign will be approximately 9 feet tall and 10 feet wide. According to university spokesperson Renee Charles, this means the brick sign currently at Main Street and University Street will be dismantled and removed.

A Bradley B-shield logo was placed on the elevator door in the student center. Photo by Anthony Landahl.

3. B-shield logos on elevator doors

Two 3-foot-tall Bradley B-shield logos were placed on the elevator doors in the Michel Student Center entrance and on the first floor elevators in Williams Hall.

The new elevated sidewalk on Olin Quad is aimed to prevent rain puddles. Photo by Anthony Landahl.

4. Sidewalk repairs in Olin Quad

Over the summer, grounds crews widened and raised the sidewalk in the southeast to northeast corner of Olin Quad and removed a sidewalk near Swords Hall.

According to facilities supervisor John Bockler, this was done in order to prevent large puddles forming, something that the university felt was a safety concern in previous years.

A part of the campus fence near Geisert Hall was taken down and converted to green space for beautification. Photo by Anthony Landahl.

5. Fences removed near Geisert

Part of the black fencing along Duryea Place and across from Geisert Hall was removed. The current area is now being landscaped.