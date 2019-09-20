Freshmen sworn in as senators

Eight freshmen were sworn into Student Senate on Monday after being elected on Sept. 12. They were assigned to their committee during the General Assembly.
David Daye
Major: Political science and organizational communication
Committee: Diversity and inclusion
Platform: “All throughout my years, I’ve been advocating for people and leading and so I really wanted to bring that here … We all know that freshman year is a transition for most people and I really want to make sure that – in a time that can be so crazy – that we can find some peace and also a voice in the midst of all of what’s going on.”
Amine Filali
Major: History
Committee: Campus safety and community relations
Platform: “I just want to make a difference in the community around Bradley and try to make it better for everybody here that attends and also doesn’t attend in general.”
Kaitlyn Johnson
Major: Undecided communication
Committee: Public relations
Platform: “I did senate in high school and I really loved the experience. I think it’s important to take ownership in making your school a better place and I definitely want to be a part of that experience … My goals would be to just really get to know the other senators and just reach out to other Bradley students to know what people want and what they want to see accomplished and just try to figure out what role I can play in achieving that.”
Sierra Kaplan
Major: Health science
Committee: Diversity and inclusion
Platform: “I wanted to represent the out of state population, who aren’t from Illinois or the surrounding states. Since I’m from the east coast, I wanted to make sure everyone had a voice in Student Senate and make sure that the outside perspective were seen. One of my goals is just to make sure that everyone is aware of what Student Senate is doing and just to make sure that everyone who wants to be is involved and give everyone the opportunities to be involved.”
Dylan Konop
Major: Mechanical engineering
Committee: Diversity and inclusion
Platform: “I joined Student Senate to help make a difference at Bradley and help make a better place for the students.”
Jennifer Reyes
Major: Public relations and advertising
Committee: Public relations
Platform: “I had a lot of leadership opportunities in high school and I decided to do the following and college is better and also be more involved, so I was pretty excited for that.”
Alyssa Mueller
Major: History secondary education
Committee: Campus safety and community relations
Platform: “Eventually, I want to get into a career in politics … I’m actually interested in making real policy changes on campus, so I like the opportunity to be able to, not just hear people complaining about things or even having positive feelings about things, but being able to actually implement the change that people are talking about.”
Eric Winkelman
Major: Civil engineering
Committee: Campus affairs
Platform: “I learned about [Student Senate] at the Activities Fair and it seemed like something interesting to me … One of my goals is to be the best person I can possibly be.”
