Freshmen sworn in as senators

Eight freshmen were sworn into Student Senate on Monday after being elected on Sept. 12. They were assigned to their committee during the General Assembly.

David Daye

Major: Political science and organizational communication

Committee: Diversity and inclusion

Platform: “All throughout my years, I’ve been advocating for people and leading and so I really wanted to bring that here … We all know that freshman year is a transition for most people and I really want to make sure that – in a time that can be so crazy – that we can find some peace and also a voice in the midst of all of what’s going on.”

Amine Filali

Major: History

Committee: Campus safety and community relations

Platform: “I just want to make a difference in the community around Bradley and try to make it better for everybody here that attends and also doesn’t attend in general.”

Kaitlyn Johnson

Major: Undecided communication

Committee: Public relations

Platform: “I did senate in high school and I really loved the experience. I think it’s important to take ownership in making your school a better place and I definitely want to be a part of that experience … My goals would be to just really get to know the other senators and just reach out to other Bradley students to know what people want and what they want to see accomplished and just try to figure out what role I can play in achieving that.”

Sierra Kaplan

Major: Health science

Committee: Diversity and inclusion

Platform: “I wanted to represent the out of state population, who aren’t from Illinois or the surrounding states. Since I’m from the east coast, I wanted to make sure everyone had a voice in Student Senate and make sure that the outside perspective were seen. One of my goals is just to make sure that everyone is aware of what Student Senate is doing and just to make sure that everyone who wants to be is involved and give everyone the opportunities to be involved.”

Dylan Konop

Major: Mechanical engineering

Committee: Diversity and inclusion

Platform: “I joined Student Senate to help make a difference at Bradley and help make a better place for the students.”

Jennifer Reyes

Major: Public relations and advertising

Committee: Public relations

Platform: “I had a lot of leadership opportunities in high school and I decided to do the following and college is better and also be more involved, so I was pretty excited for that.”

Alyssa Mueller

Major: History secondary education

Committee: Campus safety and community relations

Platform: “Eventually, I want to get into a career in politics … I’m actually interested in making real policy changes on campus, so I like the opportunity to be able to, not just hear people complaining about things or even having positive feelings about things, but being able to actually implement the change that people are talking about.”

Eric Winkelman

Major: Civil engineering

Committee: Campus affairs

Platform: “I learned about [Student Senate] at the Activities Fair and it seemed like something interesting to me … One of my goals is to be the best person I can possibly be.”