Jose Ramirez found guilty on both counts of murder

Jose Ramirez, left, sits with defense attorneys on Friday, Nov. 15, at the opening of his murder trial. He’s accused of killing his parents, Bradley University professor Susan Brill de Ramirez and Bradley IT staffer Antonio Ramirez Barron, last fall. [Andy Kravetz / PJStar.com pool photograph]

Jose Ramirez, 22, was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder on Wednesday. Ramirez was accused of killing both of his parents, who were Bradley employees, in late October of 2018.

On the third day of the bench trial, both sides gave their closing arguments.

Prosecutors stated there was sufficient evidence to show Ramirez intended to kill his parents and eventually did the night of Oct. 26, 2018.

“He wanted them dead and he accomplished that in late October of 2018,” David Gast, the lead prosecutor, said.

Ramirez’s defense attorney, Hugh Toner, said there was no physical evidence presented by the state that connected Ramirez to the murders. He also stated his client could not recall all the details of the crime including the color of the tarp and tent the bodies were wrapped in.

Ultimately, Judge Katherine Gorman decided the state presented enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ramirez killed both his parents in the first degree.

In the State of Illinois, each count of first degree murder carries a minimum of 20 years in prison. Ramirez will be sentenced on Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse.

A negotiated plea hearing for Matthew Roberts, Ramirez’s alleged co-conspirator, who also faces two counts of first degree murder charges, is set on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse.

