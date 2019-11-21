Prosecution rests in second day of Ramirez trial

Jose Ramirez on Tuesday, Nov. 19, on the second day of his murder trial. Ramirez is accused of killing his parents, Bradley University professor Susan Brill de Ramirez and Bradley IT staffer Antonio Ramirez Barron, last fall. [Andy Kravetz / PJStar.com pool photograph]

UPDATE: Jose Ramirez found guilty on both counts of murder

The bench trial of Jose Ramirez, 22 of Princeville, continued Tuesday afternoon at the Peoria County Courthouse.Ramirez, who is accused of killing both his adoptive parents in October of 2018, decided not to testify.

The second day of the trial was uneventful compared to the first day last Friday when a video was played where Ramirez told detectives he killed his parents.

The prosecution rested its case after playing two video recordings of friends visiting Ramirez in the two months after his arrest and calling several other witnesses to the stand.

Throughout the video calls, Ramirez did not appear to show much guilt for his alleged actions.

“I know you guys probably want me to be like sad or, I’m sorry, but I’m not,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez also told the women visiting him that even after his parents had died, he knew something had to change.

“I knew I was leaving or they were leaving,” Ramirez said. Later, Ramirez clarified either he would’ve killed himself, left town or something would happen to his parents.

Ramirez also told the women he was upset his alleged co-conspirator, Matthew Roberts, 21, was caught and in jail with him. Ramirez and Roberts both face two counts of first degree murder charges. Roberts is scheduled for a negotiated plea hearing on Monday, Nov. 25

Other testimonies on Tuesday came from a DNA expert from the state crime lab, Peoria County coroner Jamie Harwood and Detective Lee Hoffman of the sheriff’s office.

The trial is set to wrap up tomorrow beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse.