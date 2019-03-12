Network issue affecting multiple Bradley systems

Bradley University experienced some major network connection issues started on Monday evening. Services affected include both Wi-Fi and wired internet connection and other Bradley systems that may require authentication.

Services like Sakai, Bradley email system, Webster, MyBU, Interlibrary Loan System, and Student Activities Office systems like Presence and Braves Volunteer are all affected by the network issue.

The office of the chief information officer sent out a campus-wide email around 10 p.m. on Monday, confirming the network issue and directing students to contact the Service Desk to help diagnose the problem. This email marked the fourth campus-wide email sent by the office this month in regard to the network.

“We had a power outage around 6 p.m. that knocked out some critical equipment that the network relies on,” said Kage Kowalski, senior consultant at the Service Desk. “So technically the internet didn’t actually go down on campus, but the critical equipment that the internet relies on, for instance, authentication and some of our service, went down. Because of that, people won’t be able to get on the internet anymore.”

According to Kowalski, the current issue is unrelated to recent network maintenances.

“This is unrelated to the maintenance earlier, we fixed that issue,” Kowalski said.

Kowalski said a team is currently working on fixing the issue and does not have an estimated time for when the service will be available again.

“As soon as we realized there’s an issue, we immediately got a team on campus working on fixing it,” Kowalski said. “We figured out what the problem was and they are currently, like as we speak, there are people working on fixing the issue. It should be fixed as soon as possible.”

An update email sent by the office early Tuesday morning stating the issue was fixed and all operations return​ed to normal stage around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.