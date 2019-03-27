Pittman and Hodgson will not return to Bradley basketball team

Bradley men’s basketball guards Jayden Hodgson and Antoine Pittman will not be part of the team next season, according to a press release from head coach Brian Wardle.

“We respect and understand Jayden and Antoine’s decision to pursue their careers at other universities,” Wardle said in the release.

Pittman plays in a game this season at Carver Arena. Photo by Kayla Johnson.

Pittman spent four years on the team and was redshirted during the 2017-18 season. He appeared in 79 games and averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Pittman was honored at Senior Night this season.

Hodgson played in 86 games in his three years with Bradley, averaging 3.9 points and 1.4 assists per game.

“We have had four great years with Antoine and three with Jayden and they have both helped our program succeed in more ways than one,” Wardle said. “They will be missed and we wish them nothing but the best as they will forever be a part of our program.”

Hodgson inbounds a pass in a game against Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 18, 2019.

Both saw their minutes decrease throughout the season. With the exception of Senior Night, Pittman only saw double digit minutes in one conference game. After averaging over 20 minutes in his first two seasons with the Braves, Hodgson saw the floor in 21 games, playing 12.7 minutes per game.