Peoria’s doughnut hole in the wall

It’s not very often that you drive past a giant plastic chicken in Peoria. It’s also not very often that you come across homemade food from a restaurant. However, East Peoria has a hidden gem that provides hungry students and locals with both of these things and more: Carl’s Bakery and Restaurant.

The restaurant’s story began 60 years ago when Carl Weber first opened the bakery. The menu was just as modest as the bakery itself.

“My dad started with the doughnuts, chicken and pizza,” said Carla Armstrong, Weber’s daughter.

Armstrong has worked at the bakery since seventh grade. In the 55 years since then, she has expanded the menu with new items such as cheeseburgers and tenderloins. She’s also become the new owner. Her husband, Dave Armstrong, retired from his full-time job 20 years ago and is now the co-owner.

“My husband does all the baking,” Armstrong mentioned.

While there are plenty of breakfast chains around East Peoria, Carl’s Bakery and Restaurant is something different. The freshness of the food at the bakery is a trait that Armstrong is especially proud of.

“Everything is made from scratch. We don’t bring the donuts in frozen, we make them here,” Armstrong said.

Carl’s isn’t only home to some of the best doughnuts and apple fritters