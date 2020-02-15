Peoria’s local meat-ery

A local company has been providing Peoria with meats for over 60 years. Alwan and Sons has been open since 1957 and the family business is still going strong today.

Michelle Alwan, human resource manager, explained that the store’s origin began when her father immigrated from Lebanon after World War II.

“They didn’t speak the language and their uncle had a grocery store on the south side of Peoria and they were working in it,” Alwan said.

Then, one day their grandfather saw a grocery store was for sale and made a decision that would change the trajectory of the family.

“My grandfather bought it and gave it to his two sons,” Alwan said. “So, they opened it and began selling meat and groceries. It was a smaller store and then things kind of expanded from there. But a lot of hard work, nothing happened overnight, and that’s how it all kind of began.”