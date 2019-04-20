Police Reports: April 19, 2019

• A student reported a silver horse windshield sticker and license plate screws missing from the back of their vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. on April 16. There are currently no suspects.

• In the early hours of April 15, a BUPD officer noticed a vehicle driving in an erratic side to side motion with three flat tires down the 900 block of W. Main St. The student driving was pulled over and exhibited signs of intoxication. When the officer approached the vehicle, he did not roll down the window and offered a credit card and student ID instead of a valid driver’s license. Later, he was unable to remove the driver’s license from his wallet and requested the officer get it out for him. He was cited for unsafe equipment and then turned over to Illinois State Police for DUI processing.

• A student reported being approached by an unidentified female while in her vehicle in the Dollar Tree parking lot. According to the student, the female asked where her money was. The student was disturbed and drove away.

• Officers were called to a dorm room in Geisert Hall on April 13 on account of a group of four students and a non-student in possession of alcohol. The residential adviser confiscated and disposed of the alcohol. The suspects did not appear to be intoxicated, and were released without charge.