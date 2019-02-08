- On Feb. 5, a female student notified BUPD after she noticed some change missing from her vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle, but she said items in her car had been moved around. There are no suspects at this time.
- A fire alarm was set off at approximately 6:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Fredonia after a resident burned eggs while cooking. Officers and the fire department responded to the incident and turned off the alarm.
- BUPD officers began investigating a suspected hit-and-run vehicle on University Avenue on Feb. 3 that matched the description of a previous Peoria Police Department report. PPD was notified and is still investigating.
- Officers and the fire department were dispatched to a smell of gas at 830 N. Elmwood on Jan. 31. When they entered the building, they didn’t find a source. The building manager was contacted and reset the alarm.
- Officers and the fire department were dispatched to Harper Hall on Feb. 5 at approximately 12 p.m. when a fire alarm was set off. Upon investigation, they realized an overloaded washer that began to give off smoke had set it off. The scene was cleared.
Police Reports: February 8, 2019
