POLICE REPORTS: 2019-09-20

• At approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 14, BUPD received a report of an unconscious female in the fourth-floor restroom in Harper Hall. The female was alert and admitted to drinking several shots. She was evaluated by medics and allowed to sign a transport refusal form.

• A silent witness reported a party of underage attendees at approximately midnight on Sept. 15. Officers were dispatched to the address with negative results.

• At noon on Sept. 15, a male reported that a package was delivered while he was at class and signed for by an unknown suspect at 1800 W. Bradley Ave.

• Three juveniles were found riding bicycles in the Duryea Parking Deck after curfew at approximately midnight on Sept. 16. The juveniles were returned to guardians and with verbal warnings.

• An unaffiliated female reported on Sept. 16 that her purse was missing from her unlocked car while she was walking on the track. This matter is still under investigation.