Police Reports: 2019-10-04

• At roughly 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, a female customer at the Dollar Tree believed she had been given incorrect change. She retaliated by stealing candy and struck a worker when they attempted to stop her. The customer’s sister got out of the car to deescalate the situation when the customer got into her car and fled, leaving her sister shoeless outside the store. BUPD drove the sister home and arrested the customer.

• An employee at Campustown Liquors told an unruly male customer to leave at approximately 11 p.m. Sept. 27. The customer refused and grabbed the employee’s arm. Officers arrived and arrested him.

• On Sept. 28, a female student reported she was concerned about some text messages she had received from a male student. She believes he has misinterpreted her intentions and wanted this to be known.

• On Sept. 30 a male staff member was concerned about a visiting cousin who had been missing for much of the day. The cousin was found to have fallen in the river near the 100 block of Main Street and was rescued by police. The male had religious objections to getting in a squad car, so Peoria police walked with him to UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital.

• At approximately 6 a.m. Sept. 30, a female had taken money out of an ATM when a male she had spoken with earlier snatched the money from her purse and fled eastbound. BUPD is currently investigating the incident.