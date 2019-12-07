Police Reports: December 6, 2019

• Identical notes were found in bathrooms in Bradley Hall and the student center containing philosophical discussions and commenting on the recent security alert involving Olin Hall. The notes specifically stated they were not threats.

• A female panhandler placed her bookbag on the trunk of a student’s car and scratched the paint at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• An elevator malfunctioned on the fourth floor of the Business and Engineering Convergence Center on Nov. 25, trapping three people inside. The Peoria Fire Department had to be contacted to assist operational engineers in getting people out. No injuries were reported.

• A male customer in the Jimmy John’s parking lot threw a sandwich wrapper out of his vehicle onto the ground on Dec. 3. A male employee exited the store, picked up the wrapper and commented to the customer about his actions. The customer then exited the vehicle and confronted the employee inside the store. The customer did not make any threats, but the employee wanted to report the situation.