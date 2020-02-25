Safety alert: K-9 unit dispatched to track down an armed robbery near campus

An armed robbery took place in the parking lot at the 1000 block of W. Main St. at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a safety alert issued by the university police.

According to the alert, an unknown suspect approached the victim, who is not affiliated with Bradley, displayed a handgun and took the victim’s property.

Peoria police dispatched its K-9 unit and was able to track down the suspect until losing the trail in the alley between West Fredonia Avenue and West Barker Avenue. According to the alert, that area was thoroughly searched and there is no reason to believe the suspect remains nearby.

Bradley police described the suspect as a black male approximately 13 to 15 years of age wearing all black clothing and was described with a group of other juveniles. The incident is still being investigated.

Bradley University Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 309-677-2000, or contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.