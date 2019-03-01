Silblings visit the Hilltop

As the semester drags onward and students await the relief of spring break, ACBU is offering Bradley students the chance to recharge and reconnect with some familiar faces: their siblings.

This weekend, Bradley students can invite their family to spend some quality time with them by doing hands-on activities, enjoying sports and participating in an interactive murder mystery dinner Saturday night.

In addition to the murder mystery dinner, Bradley’s Sibling Weekend will include a magic show, t-shirt decorating and tickets to senior night at the women’s basketball game.

ACBU president Megan DeSmet said she is most looking forward to the Friday night magic show with magician Ben Siedman.

“I personally love magic and believe his performance will be a crowd pleaser for all ages,” Megan DeSmet said.

After enjoying an evening with Siedman on Friday, students and their siblings can enjoy a free Panera breakfast in the Lydia Lounge the following morning, where the t-shirt decorating will take place. ACBU will provide stencils and spray bottles for tie dying for participants to take home.

Nancy Schmidbauer, junior business major, said her sister is excited to reunite with Bradley’s campus.

“With my sister being a Bradley [alumna], I’m looking forward to getting to share the campus we both love so much for a weekend,” Schmidbauer said.

Even though there is an opportunity for Bradley students and their families to participate in activities on campus, many students are excited just to spend one on one time with their loved ones.

“I’m excited to show my sister what my life is like here,” said Miranda Jonites, a freshman theatre performance major.“We’re definitely going to the play and women’s game Saturday.”

So far, over 150 students and family members have registered for the weekend, and more are expected to attend, according to DeSmet.

“From year to year, we try to change our events to offer Bradley students and their siblings something fresh, fun and age appropriate,” DeSmet said. “We do our best to listen to feedback from our campus on ways we can improve our events each year.”

The full schedules of events is available on the student activities office’s website.