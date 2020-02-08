Studios styled to you

The atmosphere inside Styles Studios Fitness is sleek yet comfortable. The main floorspace is all glass and mirrors, with dark hardwood floors protected from the neat rows of exercise equipment by thin black mats.

A tour around the building, located at 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, will reveal a pair of spa-like locker rooms and four separate exercise studios, each employing a different theme.

The four studios include “Hustle,” designed for strength and cardio; “Chain,” a cinematic biking experience; “Urban Ritual” resembles a white- floored nightclub complete with flashing overhead lights and heart- pounding music; and “Freesol” is a warm, quiet room designed for meditation and yoga.

“We wanted to create this because right now, in bigger cities in America and the world, boutique studios are trending,” co-owner Carrie Kepple said. “Those though, are awesome, but they’re such an intense experience in one boutique … What we wanted to do was bring you the boutique experience alongside a traditional gym floor and locker rooms and smoothie bar but for one price.”