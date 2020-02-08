Studios styled to you

The atmosphere inside Styles Studios Fitness is sleek yet comfortable. The main floorspace is all glass and mirrors, with dark hardwood floors protected from the neat rows of exercise equipment by thin black mats.
A tour around the building, located at 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive, will reveal a pair of spa-like locker rooms and four separate exercise studios, each employing a different theme.
The four studios include “Hustle,” designed for strength and cardio; “Chain,” a cinematic biking experience; “Urban Ritual” resembles a white- floored nightclub complete with flashing overhead lights and heart- pounding music; and “Freesol” is a warm, quiet room designed for meditation and yoga.
“We wanted to create this because right now, in bigger cities in America and the world, boutique studios are trending,” co-owner Carrie Kepple said. “Those though, are awesome, but they’re such an intense experience in one boutique … What we wanted to do was bring you the boutique experience alongside a traditional gym floor and locker rooms and smoothie bar but for one price.”
Kepple, a native of Central Illinois, has been involved in the fitness world for over 15 years. She was employed at Gold’s Gym in Dallas, Texas, and then joined international fitness organization Les Mills in New Zealand. Kepple also serves on the board of the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, an organization dedicated to the protection and growth of the fitness industry.
Her co-owner and wife Amy Styles has a B.A. in exercise science and a U.S. National Strength and Conditioning Coach certification. She is an experienced personal trainer who uses her skills by programming and teaching classes in the various studios.
The two, joined by silent partner and Pennsylvania-based businessman Jim Worthington, have been planning and creating Styles Studios Fitness for roughly two years now. The official grand opening was on Jan. 31.
The gym also contains the Dexa Wellness office, packed with
technology like the softly-humming Dexa bed. The bed’s full-body scans can tell a customer their body mass index, amount of visceral fat and diabetes risk, as well as a generated virtual avatar which allows athletes to compare their body types to others in similar sports. A nutritionist will work on-site. Non- gym members are welcome to access the Dexa office.
Members receive an electronic wristband that allows them to access their Spotify and Netflix accounts, open and close their lockers and purchase items from the smoothie bar with a swipe of their wrist.
Styles Studios Fitness members pay a monthly rate of $65 a month when paid for a year or $85 for a monthly rate that can be stopped any time. Students can access the monthly rate for a discounted $65.
“As younger generations get older, they carry with them a set of values that some of the older generations that are now, sadly, dying off didn’t quite have,” Kepple said. “[For] some of us younger-generation people, wellness and health is like second only to family. It’s a huge part of our lives.”
