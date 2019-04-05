The Peoria symphony’s sweet sound

The Peoria Symphony is located at 101 State St. Photo via peoriasymphony.org.

It may be true that college students are not known for enjoying classical music, but the Peoria Symphony Orchestra said they aim to change that.

“The Peoria Symphony Orchestra presents excellent live musical performances, innovative music education programs and engaging community outreach efforts, which significantly impact the cultural life of Central Illinois,” said Mae Gilliland Wright, director of marketing and communications.

The last event of the 121st season will be the Great Cities: New York concert held April 27. The concert will feature songs from Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and various other Broadway hits in an ode to the city that never sleeps. Artist in Residence Geoffrey Duce will finish his season with McDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

“Our mission is to entertain, educate and inspire through music,” Gilliland Wright said. “We are the 14th oldest symphony in the United States, and we are proud to serve the Peoria community as we enter our 122nd season.”

In addition to its concerts, the organization participates in the Peoria Public Schools’ Foundation Adopt-a-School Program by partnering with Peoria County Bright Futures Pre-School to provide yearlong music curriculum for 11 classrooms.

According to Gilland Wright, in its most recent season, the orchestra collected food and provided more than 350 meals for local families via the Orchestras Feeding America Program. The Resident Artist Week (RAW) program sends guest artists to perform at schools and senior centers, among other locations.

The orchestra has a long history with Bradley University. When the orchestra was founded in 1897, it was called the Bradley Symphony Orchestra, managed by Bradley and supervised by C.T. Wyckoff, who is the namesake of Wyckoff Hall.

Even after its incorporation and renaming in 1916, the orchestra often works with Bradley University. Most of their interns are Bradley students, including Emma Knaup, a sophomore public relations major, who interned with the orchestra in the fall semester of 2018.

“I took this internship because I am super interested in the entertainment industry and entertainment [public relations] is something I would like to pursue after college,” Knaup said. “I know that this internship has also given me real world experience that helped me improve my skill set and grow within my major.”

Bradley Department of Music faculty Marcia Liebenow and David Cyzak are also members of the orchestra, and play the violin and the oboe, respectively.

Susan Hoffman, the symphony director, comes to Bradley every year to speak with music business students.

In 2015, Charles Yang, a visiting artist and Julliard graduate who plays violin, came to Peoria through the RAW program and performed at Bradley.

Students who wish to get involved can apply on their website for internship and volunteer opportunities. The price of a regular ticket to a concert is only $10. Next season’s concerts will be announced April 1. The Peoria Symphony Orchestra is located at 101 State St.