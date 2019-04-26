The power of Kuk Sool Won

Kuk Sool is a form of Korean martial arts that combines over 3,600 different techniques, 4,000 years of Korean history and “the psychological edge of calm and self-assured attitude.”

Located on Big Hollow Road, Kuk Sool Won of Peoria is one of over 900 member schools of Kuk Sool and has been a staple of the Peoria martial arts community for the past 24 years. The name “Kuk Sool Won” can be translated literally to mean “National Martial Arts Association,” but it has a deeper connotation that implies the mental and philosophical heritage of Korean Martial Arts.

A large aspect of Kuk Sool is self discipline.

“Many people want to go to the gym, but talk themselves out of it,” Mitchell said. “With martial arts, you have a trainer who also serves as your counselor and teacher. I’ll call students and ask ‘Where are you at?’ if they miss a session. There’s a lot of accountability in our martial arts classes.”

Kuk Sool Won is owned and operated by Ben Mitchell, also known as ‘LIL FUT’ in the martial arts community. Mitchell has been the sole proprietor of Kuk Sool Won of Peoria since 1997, when he received ownership from his mentor, Master Zefo.

Mitchell is highly acclaimed in the community, being the only instructor from Peoria to be featured on the cover of “TaeKwonDo Times” magazine. In addition to this accomplishment, he is a fifth degree black belt in Kuk Sool, as well as the 1991 winner of the popular TV show “American Gladiators.”

According to Kuk Sool Won’s website, “In Kuk Sool Won, one learns that small threats can be met with small responses which will probably avert further trouble without causing more problems than they solve.”

“Kuk Sool is not about striking,” Mitchell said. “It’s about using pressure points and joint locks to defend yourself, so anyone can learn Kuk Sool regardless of strength or size.”

Overall, Kuk Sool helps its participants face physical and emotional adversity by providing them with the physical and mental strength necessary to overcome their problems.

Kuk Sool Won of Peoria offers a free introductory class to new participants, as well as an internet exclusive offer that provides 12 classes for $99.95. Classes can be booked over the phone or on their website at http://kswofpeoria.net/kuk-sool-won-of-peoria/ and Bradley students receive a 10 percent discount on regular programs.