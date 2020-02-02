Walk the Moon will illuminate RenCo

designed by Erin Martiens

Walk the Moon and Krewella will be taking the stage to entertain the campus community on April 4, as ACBU announced the performers for this year’s Recess at RenCo.

Unlike last year’s Recess at RenCo that included Jesse McCartney, T-Pain and Andy Grammer, this year’s performances have been reduced to two acts.

Ian Fournie, President of ACBU, explained this had to do with some complex reasons.

“We could go back to three next year, but budget is part of it,” Fournie, a junior public relations major, said. “We got a deal on all three last year, we were able to get Jesse, Andy and T-Pain for a good deal. Whereas this year, we got Walk the Moon. It was kind of the way things fell into place.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, ACBU sent out a series of Instagram posts, that gave hints to followers as to who it would be.

Fournie described the first hints as song titles, but they had to get progressively harder due to students successfully guessing that Walk the Moon was the band.

“We started looking up different facts about them,” Fournie said. “The left-hand [clue] is because half of their band is left-handed. The state of Ohio is because the band is from the state of Ohio, the drum is because they are a band, so we put that one out to say that, ‘It’s a band coming,” and the four people because there are four people in the band.”

ACBU is looking for a higher turnout than last year’s Recess.

“I think what makes me excited for it is even when we were going through the clues the amount of people who guessed Walk the Moon was pretty impressive honestly,” Fournie said. “In order to guess an artist, you have to know a little bit about them, so the amount of people who know them makes me hopeful that people want to see them perform.”

Many students like junior economics and political science major Priscilla Calderon, are excited for the concert.

“They have indie pop aspects to their sound as well as folky lyrics,” Priscilla Calderon, a junior economics and political science double major, said. “I feel like they are gifted with the lyrical aspect of their music. I think that choosing a band that is really well know and quality music is going to help increase positive feelings on campus and up student morale because this is something to get excited about.”

Recess at RenCo will be held at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at the Renaissance Colosseum for $15, but the price will go up to $20 on Feb. 10. General public tickets will go on sale on Feb. 20 for $38.