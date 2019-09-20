Call it ‘The Mike’

Last year, just like most freshmen at Bradley, I was enrolled in the Bradley Core Curriculum course COM 103. Better known as simply “public speaking.”

For our final speech of the year, we were assigned to give a persuasive speech to the class. While many of my classmates elected to give their speeches on serious topics like the compensation of college athletes, the increase of minimum wage or the legalization of marijuana, I opted for something a little more lighthearted.

The student center should be nicknamed “The Mike.”

What started as a joke amongst a few of my friends has turned into an actual nickname that I’d like to introduce to the campus lexicon.

Not many students know that the building we all know as “The Student Center” is officially titled “The Robert H. Michel Student Center” in honor of one of Bradley’s most distinguished alumnus and former US Congressman, Robert “Bob” Michel.

In all seriousness, nicknaming the student center would be good for campus. At best, it would make the student body more aware of one of the university’s most successful alumnus. At worst, it would simply create a fun nickname.

Michel represented the 18th Congressional district of Illinois, which includes his hometown of Peoria, for 38 years from 1957 until 1995. While in office, Michel served as House Minority Leader for the Republican Party for 14 years and was known for his civility and bipartisanship, in stark contrast to many of today’s politicians.

Before being elected to office, he served in World War II and was present at the famous storming of Normandy Beach. He was wounded in machine gun fire and was awarded two bronze stars, the Purple Heart and four battle stars for his valor.

Michel was an honorable man who deserves to be remembered by Bradley students, so why not shorten Michel to “Mike” to create a catchy nickname in his honor?

We have nicknames for plenty of other buildings on Bradley’s campus, such as “The GCC,” “RenCo” and an affectionate tag for Geisert that isn’t appropriate for print. “The Mike” would make a nice addition to the campus culture.

After all, the existing title is pretty dry. “The student center” sounds like a place you have to go in order to attend some sort of mandatory meeting you have no desire to go to.

On the other hand, “The Mike” sounds more like a fun gathering spot where you can chow down on Chick-Fil-A after a long Saturday of dartying.

So, next time the squad is in search of a late-night snack and somebody suggests the student center, correct them and call it “The Mike.” While you’re at it, be sure to tell Bob Michel’s story. It’s only right that we make sure a true American hero’s legacy continues on the Hilltop.