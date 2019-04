Study Break – Recess at RenCo review

This week, Anthony Landahl sits down with fellow concert-goers Angeline Schmelzer and Maddy White to talk about the Recess at RenCo concert held by ACBU. From nostalgic feelings to song-by-song analysis to what was not-so-great about the event, listen to how the three breakdown the performances of Jesse McCartney, Andy Grammer and T-Pain.