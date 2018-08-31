Police Reports: 2018-08-31

• A male non-student complaining of a man bothering people in the area flagged police down in Campustown on Aug. 22 at approximately 9 p.m. Upon further investigation, the intoxicated man was arrested after he was found to be previously banned from the area.

• On Aug. 25 at approximately 11 p.m., officers were called to 1821 W Calendar Ave. A male student appeared to have fallen out of his Uber and split his lip on the pavement. The student was transported to OSF to receive treatment.

• Police were called to the scene of the Baker Hall construction site on Aug. 25 at approximately 1 a.m. to a report that a non-stu- dent male was found on the third floor scaffolding of the building. According to officers, he had appeared to have climbed up with his bicycle. When police arrived at the scene, the male tried to climb down and escape on the bicycle. The man was captured and arrest- ed for trespassing and obstructing officers.

• While patrolling the area of 625 W Main St. on Aug. 25 , a police officer noticed a non-student male unconscious under a doorway at approximately 2 a.m. After speaking to the man, he explained he had been drinking and passed out. After being evaluated by AMT, he signed a refusal form for further treatment.

• At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers were dis- patched to CVS in Campustown after an employee reported an alcohol theft. The police tracked down the male non-student sus- pect, who appeared to be intoxicated. According to employee, the man drank half the stolen bottle and threw it down, smashing it on the sidewalk in front of the store. The male was banned from Campustown properties.