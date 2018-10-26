Police Reports: 2018-10-26

On Oct. 18, a male student reported a student co-worker for making racist comments about him while they were working at the Cullom-Davis Library. According to the student, the co-worker wrote down a racial slur on a piece of paper and called him over to look at it. The university judicial system is investigating the incident.

• A staff member reported an alumnus who had been sending him harassing voice mails on Oct. 23. According to the staff member, the male sounded aggressive and blamed him for his prior arrest at a local bar, Crusen’s. The phone number was traced back to OSF Health Care Center. The male is banned from Bradley and was told to have no contact with the staff member.

The same student reported the following incidents to BUPD on Oct. 22:

• A female student reported her vehicle tire was punctured at the 500 block of N. Glenwood Ave. She said she suspects her ex-boyfriend is responsible.

• A female student reported eggs being thrown at her residence at the 500 block of N. Glenwood Ave. She said she suspects her ex-boyfriend is responsible.

• At the 500 block of N. Glenwood Ave., a male student attempted to leave a bag of feces on the doorstep of a female student’s house. The male was identified and later reported by the female student during the approach. He later said he was dared to do so by other students.