Men’s basketball guard Armon Brummett to transfer

Photo by Kayla Johnson.

Bradley men’s basketball announced Wednesday freshman guard Armon Brummett is no longer a member of the Braves program. He is the third guard to seek a transfer for the 2019-20 season.



“I’d like to thank Coach Wardle and the staff at Bradley University for giving me this opportunity this year,” Brummett said. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to gain my release from the Bradley University program.”



The 6-foot-4 guard saw action in 24 games and played an average of 5.8 minutes. He totaled 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 steals throughout the 2018-19 campaign.



Head coach Brian Wardle said that he understands that players decide transfer during their four eligible years.

“We appreciate all that he gave to our program this past year,” Wardle said. “We also understand that keeping every student-athlete for all four years isn’t always going to happen with today’s mentality and that players are going to transfer. We are recruiting 365 days a year and are excited to entertain some potential student-athletes in the coming weeks after our recent success.”



Brummett’s twin brother Amir announced in early March that he would transfer from the Northern Illinois football program to Danville Area Community College in Danville, Illinois and play basketball.



With the departure of Brummett, there are now two scholarships spot open for 2019-20 season.



Bradley has already added three guards for the 2019-20 season. Terry Nolan, a sophomore who is transferring from George Washington University, will have an official visit at Bradley on April 29.

