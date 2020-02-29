Column: Good damage

When do you know to start taking medication for depression? It’s a hard question to answer, but I finally did a year ago. But when do you stop? Now that’s an elusive question, one that resource pamphlets in the psychiatrist’s office don’t tend to answer. I was watching the Netflix comedy “BoJack Horseman,” when I suddenly found myself babbling and choking in tears because this cartoon made me realize more about myself than I knew. This ridiculous cartoon is my absolute favorite, a wild blend of whacky-animals and humans who deal with issues far more real than you might expect. Seeing a cartoon horse struggle through human problems adds a layer of irony that just makes people a little more comfortable with sensitive topics like alcoholism and heartbreak.

Episode 10 of the last season is called “Good Damage.” It follows a writer named Diane who takes antidepressants. She goes through a montage of negative situations, from the Wi-Fi going out to wasteful companies overusing plastic and she’s thankful for her pills. She holds them up in the air like a prize. I relate. It makes me chuckle.

Then, she sits down to write her book but can’t.

It’s not writer’s block. She can’t access the feelings she needs to write. This artfully-crafted cartoon depicts this internal struggle as a doodle of herself fighting through the words she types. The main point here is that she’s missing the inspiration behind her words.

And it’s something I felt but never knew why until that moment. That crazy little doodle-cartoon.

My antidepressant medication has been incredible, and truly has helped me stay afloat in what have been my life’s most treacherous waters. It keeps me from sinking, but always places me at the surface.

And that instability, those giant waves, are the times I can be creative. When my mind is so full of emotion that I physically have to pour it into my guitar or pen, I do my best work.

For the last year and a half, all I’ve really felt is okay. And I’m so fortunate to say that, which is exactly why it’s