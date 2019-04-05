I dare you to read this!

Six dares, six plays.

The Bradley MET, a section of the Bradley theater department, held its first ever Dare Project on Saturday, March 30 in the black box theater.

The project involved six student-written plays that were based on dares given to the writers, which were then taken to be directed and cast by other students. With topics ranging from pickles to Voltaire, it seemed as though there was a wide of array of themes to be “played” with.

The process lasted two months from auditions all the way until show night. But despite the long timeline, every second of rehearsal and performing was worth it.

“My favorite part was getting to see the final product come together. I had a vision while writing, and seeing how it combined with what I was actually seeing was way cooler than I thought it would be,” said Allison Plourde, author of “Roadkill,” the story of a couple and their taste of accidental murder (of a woodchuck).

Each play was very well written. Some captured a comedic element that left the audience with aching bellies, and others felt like little snippets of an entire world or a small glimpse into the life of everyday struggles.

“The whole production turned out a lot better than I honestly thought it would. Everyone was so well prepared and treated it as if it was a Broadway performance,” said Mary Bausman, the director.

The actors were extremely well prepared, and any possible lines that could have been missed weren’t noticeable.

The range of the shows provided the actors in multiple plays to really showcase their talents. Whether they were acting in a comedic or dramatic role, each one of the cast members shined, and the order of the plays really helped showcase that.

With actors transitioning from “Pickle Puberty,” the one about a cucumber who goes through some drastic body changes, to “Ashy Creations,” a play where a man struggles with the decisions of others before ultimately descending into a tragic place.

“‘College Isn’t that Voltaire-able’ was the best because it flowed easily,” said freshman industrial engineering major Olivia Cook. “I was interested in the topic because I read Voltaire’s ‘Candide’ and wrote a paper on it.”

Despite all the fantastic qualities, there were a few bumps in the road.

“My least favorite part was the stress of tech week,” Bausman, said. “Everyone was a bit on edge and grumpy.”

Even Plourde felt worried about “having to relinquish creative control once the script was finished.”

The organization of the show left something to be desired as well.

From long lines to long set changes, the audience grew impatient a little too quickly.

“My least favorite part was having to wait so long to get in,” Cook said. “I wish it was more organized – like the waiting room was more controlled and the breaks between plays were easier to notice.”

Utilizing an emcee may have helped to avoid the awkward transitions, but I also understand that it would have felt seemingly more unprofessional, as the MET was going for an “Almost Maine” style of showcase.

Overall, the entire show was fun and exciting. It wasn’t too long or too short. There were moments of laughter and romance and everything in between.

What more could you want?