More than a movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released its latest installment of a world that has been built throughout 11 years, three phases and 22 films.

“Avengers: Endgame” brought Marvels fans together across the globe and grossed $1 billion at the box office revenue by the end of opening weekend.

The MCU is more to fans than comic book characters in a fictional world; it’s an escape from our own reality. Fans everywhere are full of emotions because, for many, the release of each film marked another step into their journey of adulthood.

Some have made it a tradition to go see each film with a parent, while others may have experienced first dates or solidified friendships.

However, not everyone feels the same sentiment. Many Marvel fans have been told repeatedly, “it’s just a movie.” We shouldn’t cry over fictional characters. But, we’ve been there alongside our heroes through every moment.

We’ve watched them fight many evils including Hydra, Ultron and the almighty Thanos. We celebrated their victories and mourned their losses.

We have become attached to these characters. Watching them suffer is like seeing a loved one in pain. Tears can’t help but run down our faces when something traumatic happens on screen.

Although the events are far from realistic, we want to believe that if something terrible happens, heroes will come to our rescue.

We recognize that the Chitauri won’t be opening a hole in the sky and attacking Earth anytime soon, but we believe in the strength we have to defeat any problem that comes our way just like the Avengers.

There are some things Marvel fans do to make the average folk question our sanity.

We sit through 10 minutes of credits, holding our bladders, for a scene that lasts less than 30 seconds. Fans even love to laugh at those who leave before the true end. However, “Avengers: Endgame” decided to take one more thing away from us and did not include this staple.

Fans wait for the next Stan Lee cameo. It is hard to imagine a Marvel film without an appearance from the creator himself. “Avengers: Endgame” will be the last time one of his beloved cameos graces the screen. Saying goodbye to a friend we could always depend on to make us laugh before we cry will not be easy.

Additionally, the Russo Brothers are saying farewell after “Endgame.” They changed the game by directing “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” They brought a distinctive style to Marvel films and that will be missed.

Fans fall in love with the occasional villain. For example, Loki is more than evil. He is a dynamic character who is nuanced and hilarious. How can we help but adore this god of mischief?

The fandom is full of conspiracy theories before and after each film. We come together and bond over this shared experience while trying to guess what will happen next. People go so far as to make videos explaining Easter eggs after the release of each trailer and movie.

So, to us these are more than mere movies, they make up a huge part of our lives. We wear Marvel merchandise and quote our favorite lines with pride.

“Avengers: Endgame” was the culmination of over a decade of character development and storylines centered on saving the universe. Those who have been invested in something for so long are bound to be emotional when it comes to a close.

Some say we take the films too seriously, and just because a hero fails or one of them dies, that doesn’t mean it is the end of the world.

But it is. To us.

It’s the end of a world we once knew, and everything is about to change. This film ended phase three of the MCU and it was the final chapters the story arcs of some beloved characters.

Although everything is changing, we still have these 22 movies and countless memories to look back on to see how far we’ve come.

After all, part of the journey is the end.