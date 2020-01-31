The Glammys: the best dressed artists at this year’s awards

Let’s be honest, the best part about awards season is the crazy ensembles that celebrities wear and the designers that fashion these incredible but impractical looks.

This year certainly didn’t disappoint.

Although I wouldn’t say that this year’s Grammys saw the craziest costuming in history, there were definitely some looks that won’t be forgotten for a while.

My award for most iconic look of the night goes to Lil Nas X.

If your look inspires a homophobic Twitter rant from a famous pastor, you’re doing something right.

Lil Nas was decked out in hot pink leather from head to boot. The fishnet shirt he wore underneath, in addition to the gold accents the look included, left many fans in awe. Lil Nas may have the horses in the back, but there’s no question about whether he’s fashion forward.

The artist that had me doing the most double takes was Lizzo, of course.

Over the course of the night, Lizzo had, not one, not two but four outfit changes over the course of the Grammys.

While many of her looks are worth noting, the two that stood out the most in viewers’ minds were her custom black Christian Siriano ball gown that she wore for her opening performance and the white, Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress that she walked the red-carpet in.

My award for the most out-of-this-world outfit goes to Billie Eilish.

Eilish also had a successful night at the Grammys, taking home five awards. However, her insane amount of trophies certainly didn’t distract viewers from her unusual ensemble. She wore a neon-green and black Gucci suit, complete with fingerless gloves and a face mask. Her hair also fit the color scheme: green roots that abruptly transitioned into black ends. It’s no stretch to say that her unique style shone through at her first Grammy appearance.

The award for most dramatic look goes to Billy Porter.

Porter is no stranger to fashion headlines, and his appearance at the Grammys was no exception. His bedazzled hat became a meme after it displayed the ability to open-and-shut its tassels animatronically.

My final award goes to the women who was snubbed for the fifth time last Sunday: Lana del Rey.

Lana del Rey’s dress was by no means exceptional, but it does have an interesting backstory. Apparently, she picked the gown up off the rack at Dillard’s. Her choice gathered much support online, with many commenting on the dangers of one-use fashion.

Other standouts of the night include Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, and Camilla Camello’s $2 million necklace.