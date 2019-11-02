‘Tis NOT the season

While Christmas may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” it shouldn’t last the entire year.

In recent years, Christmas decorations, music and even Christmas weather—as evident by yesterday’s snowfall—have extended earlier and earlier into the year.

Admittedly, I’m a grinch. Christmas is my least favorite holiday. But as a society, we have to set some standards. When Christmas decorations are on display for over half of the year, there’s a serious problem.

By extending Christmas’ start earlier in the year, we kill the holiday’s magic. Let’s respect Christmas’ sanctity, and let’s start by setting some boundaries:

Christmas decorations should hit store shelves on Nov. 1 at the earliest.

Halloween and Christmas decorations should never coexist. The colors, theme and overall concept of both clash like a snowstorm on Halloween.

Christmas music shouldn’t be played until after Thanksgiving.

As I discussed in my previous boundary, the shift from Halloween to Christmas is abrupt, so let’s give a little time for the holiday exchange. After Thanksgiving, I will wholeheartedly “deck the halls with boughs of holly” and “jingle bell rock,” but please give me a little time to prepare myself.

Black Friday needs to stop being pushed into Thanksgiving.

My holiday shift at Hollister starts at 6 p.m., when Thanksgiving dinner should start. I’m more than happy to help holiday shoppers at 1 a.m., but I’d like a little time with my family, if possible.

Christmas decorations shouldn’t last past January.

I know way too many people who keep their lights and decorations on until March. It’s worse than lazy: it’s tacky.

If America as a whole can follow these guidelines, I’ll be one happy camper. Do I see that happening? No.

I’m optimistic, though. Happy Thanksgiving.